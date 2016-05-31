BRIEF-First Guaranty Bancshares qtry earnings per share $0.16
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG May 31 Mozambique's metical fell to a record low of 60 to the dollar on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters data, as fears of an imminent sovereign debt default weighed on the currency.
State firm Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) missed a May 23 deadline for a $178 million repayment on a $500 million loan organised by Russia's VTB Bank. The government and the bank remain in talks. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Says buys shopping center Alcala Magna, located in Alcala de Henares (Madrid) for 100 million euros ($108.2 million) Source text: http://bit.ly/2kVpXUm