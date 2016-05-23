MAPUTO May 23 Mozambique missed a deadline on
Monday to repay $178 million on a $535 million
government-guaranteed loan arranged by Russia's VTB Bank
for a state-run firm to build shipyards, a finance
ministry source said.
The source added that creditors had rejected the war-scarred
southeast African nation's initial proposals to renegotiate
repayment terms, although talks to try to reach a deal were
continuing.
VTB did not respond to requests for comment submitted
earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Ed Cropley and John
Stonestreet)