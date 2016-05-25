MAPUTO May 25 State-owned Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) missed a May 23 deadline to make a $178 million loan repayment but remains in talks with creditors about rescheduling the debt, finance ministry spokesman Rogério Nkomo said on Wednesday.

Nkomo told Reuters that a sovereign guarantee behind a $535 million loan taken out by MAM would not become an issue until the talks with creditors had concluded. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)