JOHANNESBURG May 26 The yield on Mozambique's restructured $850 million 'tuna bond' hit a record high on Thursday after the government confirmed another state-owned firm, MAM, had missed a loan repayment deadline, fuelling investor fears of a default.

At 1301 GMT, the Eurobond was quoted at 17.156 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.