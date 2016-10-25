(Adds details, quotes, background)
MAPUTO Oct 25 Mozambique's debt levels are
unsustainable and the government must renegotiate repayment
terms if it is to agree a new aid deal with the IMF by early
next year, the finance ministry told creditors on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund suspended assistance to
Mozambique earlier this year when evidence of $2 billion in
secret loans emerged and has insisted on external scrutiny as a
condition for resuming financial aid to one of the world's
poorest countries.
The debt crisis and aid suspension has hit Mozambique hard,
with its metical currency depreciating by around 70 percent
since January and economic growth expected to slip to 3.7
percent this year, from 6.6 percent in 2015.
Gross government debt could reach 130 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) by the end of the year and financing the
budget is set to be an issue in the short to medium term, the
finance ministry said in a presentation to creditors seen by
Reuters.
"Mozambique's primary objective is to resume relations with
the IMF in order to stabilise the economy and restore confidence
of the international community," the document said.
"IMF discussions can only resume if Mozambique is no longer
in 'debt distress' category, which entails putting the
government of Mozambique's public and publicly guaranteed debt
on a sustainable path."
Mozambique wants to agree a debt restructure plan with
creditors by December so it can be implemented in January in
time to resume talks with the IMF, the document showed.
President Filipe Nyusi met IMF Managing Director Christine
Lagarde in Washington last month, where they agreed on an
independent international audit.
Mozambique's economic growth prospects and government
revenues streams are expected to get a boost longer term when
offshore gas reserves begin to be exported, possibly by 2021 if
projects are not further delayed.
Italian oil firm Eni is leading an $8 billion
floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export project off
Mozambique, while U.S. company Anadarko is planning a
$12 billion onshore LNG processing facility.
The central bank lifted its main lending rate by 600 basis
points to 23.25 percent last week in an effort to stabilise the
metical and tame inflation which hit 22 percent in August.
