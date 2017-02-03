LONDON Feb 3 Mozambique's finance ministry said
on Friday it had not approached the Paris Club of wealthy
creditor nations for debt relief, the country's finance ministry
said in a statement.
"The Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of
Mozambique wishes to deny recent rumors in the media erroneously
reporting that the Republic has approached the Paris Club for
debt relief," the statement said, without giving any further
details.
The southern African country, one of the world's poorest
said in January it would not make a coupon payment to holders of
its 2023 dollar-bond. Mozambique, whose foreign obligations are
roughly equivalent to its GDP, said its financial difficulties
made its ability to repay debt this year "extremely limited".
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)