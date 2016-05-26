JOHANNESBURG May 26 Russia's VTB Bank remains in talks with Mozambique state firm MAM over a late $178 million loan repayment and expects the government to honour a sovereign guarantee in the event of default, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

"In case of MAM default, VTB expects that the loan will be covered by Mozambique guarantees," the source said. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Janet Lawrence)