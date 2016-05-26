(Adds background, details)
JOHANNESBURG May 26 Russia's VTB Bank
is in talks with Mozambique state firm MAM over a late $178
million loan repayment and expects the government to honour a
sovereign guarantee if it cannot pay, a source familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
"In case of MAM default, VTB expects that the loan will be
covered by Mozambique guarantees," the source said.
Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) borrowed $535 million from
VTB to build shipyards in Maputo and the northern town of Pemba
in expectation of a rapid takeoff in the offshore gas sector but
missed a May 23 deadline for its first loan repayment.
Delays to gas projects and at least $1.35 billion of secret
government borrowing have created a foreign debt crisis that
could lead to serious social unrest if it continues to hammer
the economy and currency.
Inflation is already rising because of a regional drought
and donors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have
suspended financial aid after being kept in the dark about the
clandestine government borrowing, raising the possibility of
delays to civil servant pay.
An $850 million Eurobond launched in 2013 was rescheduled in
late March after the government again struggled
to make a repayment. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's classified
it as a "selective default".
Speaking on BBC radio last week, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said the secret government borrowing was
"clearly concealing corruption".
Numerous calls to finance minister Adrian Maleiane's mobile
phone this week went unanswered.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Janet Lawrence and
Catherine Evans)