* Fighting between civil war foes alarms donors, investors
* "Frustrated" Renamo leader wants electoral reforms
* Renamo origins date back to Rhodesian war, apartheid
* Dhlakama remembered as unlikely but effective guerrilla
By Pascal Fletcher
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 24 At the age of 60,
Mozambique's former rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama is hiding out
in the bush again, not backing down in a struggle between old
foes that has donors and investors fretting about stability in
the budding energy producer.
A year ago, the leader of the country's biggest opposition
party Renamo quit his life in the city and returned to the
remote Gorongosa forest from where he once directed a 16-year
civil war fought by his guerrillas which ended in 1992. Dhlakama
says he does not want another war.
But as he and his followers evade Frelimo government troops
who overran their base on Monday, there is a risk of more of the
clashes and raids in central Sofala province that have disputed
road and rail traffic this year. The fighting has rekindled
memories of a brutal war in which a million people may have
died.
Some critics may dismiss Dhlakama as a petulant loser,
questioning his claims of unfairness in a string of elections
won by Frelimo over two decades of peace. But he may still tap
into broader dissatisfaction among Mozambicans at uneven sharing
out of wealth from the nation's huge coal and gas discoveries.
After the army occupied Dhlakama's Sathunjira camp on
Monday, forcing him deeper into the Gorongosa mountains, Renamo
said it was abandoning a 1992 peace pact.
The now greying ex-rebel is trying to press President
Armando Guebuza's Frelimo party, the victor in every election
since 1992, to accept Renamo demands for reforms to an electoral
system Dhlakama says is flawed.
Raul Domingos, a former comrade of Dhlakama who was expelled
by Renamo 13 years ago but has since reconciled with the party
leader, says Dhlakama's return to the bush is "like someone
going on hunger strike, to call attention to something".
He said that, if cornered, Dhlakama and his core of armed
guerrilla veterans - believed to number a few hundred - could
fight back with hit-and-run raids in Sofala and elsewhere.
Defence Minister Filipe Nyusi said the army had "dismantled
a nucleus of terrorism" in response to Renamo attacks. Renamo
parliamentary spokesman Arnaldo Chalaua accused Guebuza of
wanting to kill Dhlakama, calling it "presidential terrorism".
Former associates and advisers said the Renamo leader has
been driven by festering anger over his four successive election
defeats he blames on fraud. Nevertheless, foreign governments
and observers had all broadly accepted these vote outcomes,
anxious to preserve the peace in war-scarred Mozambique.
"He's frustrated. It's been a long time coming," said David
Hoile, a consultant, formerly from Rhodesia, who advised
Dhlakama for years and has kept in touch with him.
"It's a dangerous time, I think, for Mozambique," Hoile
said, adding Dhlakama's sense of political exclusion could
reflect a wider sense of dispossession among many Mozambicans
who felt that they have not shared enough in the country's fast
growth and multi-billion dollar resources investment boom.
"If there is that restlessness, frustration, Dhlakama is a
touchstone for that," said Hoile. He saw the rebel leader's
pilgrimage back to the bush as a "wake up call for the guys in
Maputo", the capital some 600 km (400 miles) to the south.
The renewal of fighting in central Mozambique has triggered
international alarm, with major donor the United States, former
colonial power Portugal, the United Nations and African leaders
all urging Renamo and Frelimo to negotiate.
Washington urged both sides to "move back from the brink".
Renamo's Chalaua said Dhlakama was "well, and in good
spirits" in the bush: "He's on his home turf," he said.
"NOT A DRAGON"
Renamo was born in the 1970s as a creation of white-ruled
Rhodesia's CIO intelligence service, which recruited Mozambicans
opposed to the Marxist Frelimo liberation movement that took
over on Mozambique's independence from Portugal in 1975.
CIO chief Ken Flowers was Renamo's "godfather" and used the
trained Mozambican proxies to counter the movement into Rhodesia
from Mozambique of the black nationalist guerrillas who would
eventually take control of the country and rename it Zimbabwe.
When white rule there ended in 1980, Renamo was adopted by
South Africa's apartheid military in a "total war" to try to
push back black nationalism on borders from Angola to
Mozambique.
For all its history of foreign backing, however, Renamo had
built up significant domestic support by the time of the 1992
peace. Dhlakama's decision to go back to his Sofala home region,
the cradle of the Renamo insurgency, suggests he believed he
could still find sympathy and backing among his Ndau people.
"He was quite confident that he had massive support," said
Andre Thomashausen, a former United Nations official who visited
Dhlakama in August at the base in the Gorongosa forest which is
now occupied by government troops. He described it as a well
established camp of neat huts, with power from a generator.
Thomashausen, a law professor in South Africa, was involved
in Mozambique's peace process. During the day he spent with him,
he found Dhlakama "a bit despondent" that his return to the bush
had not won concessions from the government.
"He is not a dragon spitting fire," said Thomashausen. "He
would like to have a compromise."
When Dhlakama emerged as Renamo's leader following the death
in combat of predecessor Andre Matsangaissa in 1979, some who
met him viewed him initially as an unlikely guerrilla commander.
"He looked like a timid bank clerk when I first met him,"
said Paul Moorcraft, a journalist and security expert who
travelled to Dhlakama's Gorongosa base in the mid-1980s when
Renamo was laying waste to huge swathes of rural Mozambique.
Moorcraft said Dhlakama, who photographs from the time show
as a pudgy, bespectacled figure in combat greens, turned out to
be "not a Napoleon, but quite an effective leader".
The civil war, in which both sides were accused of
atrocities against civilians, shattered infrastructure,
displaced millions, and forced previously Marxist Frelimo into a
peace pact that established multi-party democracy in Mozambique.
POLITICAL FAILURE?
But it is the quality of that democracy which Dhlakama has
been questioning for years, denouncing what he calls a Frelimo
stranglehold on economic and political power under Guebuza.
Renamo has seen its share of support from the vote dwindle
over more than a decade from some 48 percent to just over 16
percent. From the 112 seats that Renamo won in the first
multi-party parliament in 1994, the movement's representation
has now fallen to just 51 seats out of 250.
Many blame this on what they call ineffective and capricious
political leadership by Dhlakama, which has led to splits and
defections in his movement and the formation of a rival
opposition party, the MDM, led by a prominent Renamo defector.
A Maputo-based diplomat said of Dhlakama: "My impression is
not that of an engaged politician with a plan".
But ex-comrade Domingos warns against writing Dhlakama off
as a spent force, saying Renamo's planned boycott of upcoming
municipal elections on Nov. 20 spells trouble for the country.
"If we make mistakes with our analysis, we'll wake up one
day and find the nation at war," he said. He urged the
international community to apply diplomatic pressure to push
both Frelimo and Renamo to a negotiated political solution.