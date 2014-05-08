* Dhlakama can now bid for presidency in Oct 15 vote
* Renamo chief says lasting ceasefire can be achieved
* His registration boosts hopes for peaceful election run-up
* Coal and gas investment drives buoyant economic growth
(Adds more quotes, details)
By Rodrigues Luis
VUNDUZI, Mozambique, May 8 The leader of
Mozambique's opposition party Renamo registered to vote on
Thursday, raising hopes for a peaceful October presidential
election in a country where his movement has been conducting a
low-level insurgency.
By registering to vote - just one day before a deadline for
citizens to do so - Afonso Dhlakama would now be legally allowed
to make another bid for the presidency himself, something he has
yet to confirm he will do.
Dhlakama, who has lived in the bush for more than a year to
escape what he said was government persecution, told reporters
he was interested in reaching a deal with the government to end
Renamo's insurgency.
"If we can reach an agreement on the political tensions,
then we can end this. We could have an effective ceasefire as
early as tomorrow, it depends on the other side," he said.
Whoever wins the Oct. 15 vote is expected to help bring to
fruition major coal and offshore natural gas investment projects
that have the potential to bring billions of dollars to a nation
that was in ruins two decades ago.
Dhlakama, 61, was registered by a mobile brigade of
electoral officials who travelled into the bush of Sofala
province in central Mozambique, where Renamo guerrillas have
battled the army and police and ambushed road and rail convoys
over the last year.
Dhlakama, who led his rebels against the ruling Frelimo
party in Mozambique's 1975-1992 civil war, said Renamo would
decide whether he would run for president on Oct. 15.
Frelimo, which has ruled since independence from Portugal in
1975, has won every election since the end of the civil war.
BOTH LEADERS
Dhlakama accuses Frelimo and President Armando Guebuza of
monopolising political and economic power. The constitution bars
Guebuza from running for a third term and former Defence
Minister Filipe Nyusibut will run as the Frelimo candidate.
Dhlakama said he was hopeful of securing a deal with the
government over issues including guaranteeing his personal
security to come out of the bush.
The government denies it is seeking to kill him, but
Renamo had accused it of trying to send police with the
electoral officials this week, something it said was a potential
threat to Dhlakama's life.
"We're both leaders, I on the right, and Guebuza on the
left, but we can overcome our differences," Dhlakama said.
There was no immediate reaction from the government, which
has been demanding that Renamo fighters lay down their arms.
As part of the deal to allow Dhlakama to register, Renamo
had agreed that its fighters would stop ambushing convoys on the
main north-south highway.
Since April last year, Renamo partisans have carried out
sporadic raids on police and military posts in parts of central
and southern Mozambique and ambushing vehicles on the N1
highway, killing several dozen people, disrupting traffic and
causing cancellations in the tourism industry.
Buoyed by foreign investment, Mozambique's economy is
forecast to grow by more than 8 percent this year from 7 percent
in 2013, according to the IMF, which calls it "one of the most
dynamic economies in Sub-Saharan Africa".
Mozambique's resource-led boom involves investors including
Brazil's Vale, London-listed Rio Tinto,Italy's
Eni and U.S. oil firm Anadarko.
