MAPUTO May 23 Mozambique's Renamo opposition
leader Afonso Dhlakama said on Friday he intended to run as a
candidate in an Oct. 15 presidential election, but demanded
safety guarantees from the government to be able to leave his
bush hideout.
"I am interested in coming out of the bush to start my party
work for the presidential election," Dhlakama, who has been in
hiding for more than a year to escape what he says is government
persecution, told reporters in a conference call from the
Gorongosa district in central Sofala province.
