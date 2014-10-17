MAPUTO Oct 17 Mozambican Renamo opposition
leader Afonso Dhlakama said on Friday he would challenge
elections held this week which he called unfair and marred by
fraud, but the former rebel chief pledged there would be "no
more war in Mozambique".
"People need to understand the elections were not free or
fair or transparent," he told Reuters in Maputo, saying his
party would use the country's electoral law to dispute
provisional results from Wednesday's vote showing a win for the
ruling Frelimo party.
The Renamo leader, who fought a civil war against Frelimo
from 1975 until a 1992 peace deal, added: "I can guarantee to
you that there will be no more war in Mozambique".