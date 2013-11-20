* Shootings and ambushes keep Gorongosa residents on edge
* But voters turn out to elect mayors and councillors
* Ruling Frelimo faces challenge from emerging MDM party
* Main opposition Renamo boycotts vote, leader in hiding
By Pascal Fletcher
GORONGOSA, Mozambique, Nov 20 Mozambicans voted
on Wednesday in local elections, haunted by nagging fears of
conflict as the ruling Frelimo party confronts an emerging
political rival and an old civil war guerrilla chief who has
taken his fight back to the bush.
In Gorongosa, a village in central Mozambique, voters lined
up at two schools, some clearly nervous after opposition Renamo
guerrillas in the surrounding hills left pamphlets threatening
to disrupt the polls.
"I'm voting but I'm scared because people are talking of
war," said Sonia, a civil servant who, like many, declined to
give her full name. With soldiers and police standing guard,
voters turned out early in separate lines of men and women, many
of the latter carrying infants strapped to their backs.
Renamo, Mozambique's largest opposition party, is boycotting
the elections as its leader Afonso Dhlakama, Frelimo's foe in a
1975-1992 war, hides deep in the Gorongosa forests that once
served as his guerrilla base.
Since April, Mozambique's image as a stable and fast-growing
African success story blessed with big coal and natural gas
reserves has been blotted by shootings and ambushes in the
centre and north carried out by Dhlakama's fighters.
Dhlakama, 60, who has lost a string of elections to Frelimo,
accuses the party and President Armando Guebuza of monopolising
political and economic power. He is demanding reforms to an
electoral system that he says is biased.
Challenging Frelimo in Renamo's place for control of the 53
municipalities is the emerging Mozambique Democratic Movement
(MDM), casting itself as an alternative to historical enemies
who are trapping the country in a cycle of outdated conflict.
RENAMO ATTACKS
Hit-and-run Renamo attacks have continued right up to
Wednesday's elections, with gunmen shooting at military-escorted
convoys on the main EN1 north-south highway in central Sofala
province, and clashing with security forces in the bush around
Gorongosa.
The town, a scattering of brick and adobe buildings
straddling the EN1, was calm on Wednesday, but buzzing with
rumours about nearby shootings and attacks.
Residents said many fearful inhabitants had left the town in
buses for cities before the vote, and the normally bustling
crossroads market had fewer traders.
"We don't need war," said market trader Chame Raul. "We need
water, better schools, more electric power."
Gorongosa district administrator Paulo Majakunene said
Renamo fighters had pasted pamphlets around the town telling
residents not to vote and warning of an attack.
"But people are here exercising their right," he said,
gesturing to the patient lines of voters.
Elsewhere, national election observers reported a solid
turnout in voting for mayors and councillors.
Frelimo looks set to maintain the political dominance it has
enjoyed since it helped Mozambique gain independence from
Portugal in 1975.
But MDM, which hopes to retain its mayorships of Beira and
Quelimane and win other municipalities, wants to establish
itself as a force in legislative and presidential elections next
year.
The campaign for the local elections has been generally
peaceful but rival supporters and riot police clashed in Beira
at the weekend, injuring more than 20 people.
POPULAR CRITICISM
Guebuza, who cast his ballot in the capital Maputo, has said
he will not stand again in 2014 after two terms as president,
but has not designated a successor. "People are voting for
prosperity and peace," he said on Wednesday.
His government faces popular criticism over cronyism and
corruption, and questions from donors over how effectively state
funds, swelled by tax revenue and income from coal and gas deals
with foreign investors, are being used to reduce poverty.
While Renamo's low-intensity attacks remain distant from
Mozambique's economic hubs of Maputo and Beira, they have
affected normal life in and around Gorongosa, causing farmers to
flee their plots and reducing food supplies.
The unrest has also cut the number of visitors to beaches
and to game parks such as the Gorongosa National Park.
Foreign donors, which have supported the economy with
billions of dollars of aid over two decades of peace, are
pressing Guebuza and Renamo to sit down and talk.
"We strongly encourage bold efforts to win back the peace,"
U.S. Ambassador Douglas Griffiths told Reuters.
There are fears, too, that unchecked violence could hamper
future development and investment by major foreign companies in
coal and gas reserves described by experts as some of the
largest untapped deposits in the world.
Guebuza and Dhlakama say they are ready to meet but the two
sides have bickered over the venue and Renamo's demands for
foreign observers.
Locals, asked where Dhlakama is, gesture to the
cloud-shrouded Gorongosa mountain on the horizon. "He's out
there".
(Additional reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)