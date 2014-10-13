* Frelimo is seeking its fifth presidential election win
* Mozambicans demand more equality, less corruption
* Veteran ex-rebel Dhlakama makes fresh bid for presidency
* MDM's Simango represents new force in national politics
MAPUTO, Oct 13 Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party
and its presidential candidate look likely to win elections this
week despite voters' dissatisfaction with graft and inequality
in one of Africa's fastest growing economies that boasts
abundant energy reserves.
On Wednesday, former liberation movement Frelimo, which has
dominated voting in the ex-Portuguese colony since its 1975
independence, is widely expected to win the fifth presidential
ballot held since the end of a devastating 1975-1992 civil war.
More than 10 million voters will also select on Wednesday a
new 250-seat parliament and members of 10 provincial assemblies.
The advantages of incumbency and his party's historic
dominance have allowed Frelimo's presidential hopeful, Filipe
Nyusi, 55, to run a better-resourced campaign than his main
challengers, veteran Renamo opposition leader Afonso Dhlakama,
and Daviz Simango, who heads the Mozambique Democratic Movement
(MDM), an emergent third political force.
The winner will be well-placed to reap the early rewards of
multi-billion-dollar gas and oil developments in the north of
the Indian Ocean nation, which though poor is forecast by the
IMF to see economic growth of more than 8 percent this year.
In lively but generally peaceful campaigning, the candidates
have faced insistent demands from voters that Mozambique's
plentiful resources - which besides offshore gas and oil include
huge coal deposits as well as farming and fisheries potential -
be used to generate more jobs and higher living standards.
"We only want the country to get better," said Maputo
resident Sara Chilundo, as she waited for a minibus taxi beside
a wall plastered in red Frelimo election posters in the capital
Maputo, where new malls and office blocks have sprouted skywards
among the older colonial era houses and buildings.
"There has to be jobs for our children, schools," she added.
Frelimo's stewardship under outgoing President Armando
Guebuza, who is barred by the constitution from standing for a
third term, has come under fire over corruption and deep
divisions between rich and poor in the nation of 25.8 million.
Western donors, who have provided substantial aid for years,
have also criticised the government over a lack of transparency.
"HONEY" OF POWER
In the election campaigning, Frelimo's opponents focused
their attacks on what they say is the ruling party's unfair and
arrogant stranglehold over political and economic power.
"Mozambique belongs to everyone" was the slogan of MDM's
Simango, 50, a Renamo defector and civil engineer who made a
credible first showing in the 2009 presidential vote and whose
party made gains in local government elections last year.
Many Mozambicans complain that government jobs and business
opportunities are reserved for card-carrying Frelimo members.
"Frelimo only governs for those who have money and those who
have money don't worry about anyone else in the country," said
transport inspector and Renamo supporter Jeffrey Mucombo, 44.
Dhlakama, the former rebel chief who has lost every election
to Frelimo since the end of the civil war that pitted his Renamo
guerrillas against the formerly Marxist ruling party, emerged
from a bush hideout in central Mozambique only last month.
He had remained holed up there for two years during which
his partisans clashed with soldiers and police and ambushed
traffic on a main north-south highway. A deal signed last month
by Dhlakama and Guebuza reaffirmed the 1992 national peace pact.
"To vote Dhlakama is to vote stability," the white-haired
bespectacled Renamo contender, who is 61, said on Saturday when
he made a surprise tour of Maputo's main neighbourhoods.
Rejecting suggestions that he is an embittered warmonger,
Dhlakama said that if he won he would work with all Mozambicans
"as long as they are not corrupt or thieves".
At his final rally on Sunday, which saw some of Mozambique's
best-known music stars entertain several thousand supporters,
Nyusi voiced Frelimo's confident message of continuity.
Promising "food in the stomach, transport, education,
health, energy, water, shoes and clothes", Nyusi said his name
in the northern Makonde language meant "bee".
"This produces the honey," he said.
Frelimo's choice of Cabo Delgado northerner Nyusi seeks to
marry its power in the south with the new energy hub being
developed in the north by firms such as U.S. oil major Anadarko
Petroleum Corp and Italy's Eni.
Whoever wins on Wednesday, most Mozambicans agree that
political differences should be solved through the ballot box.
"When elephants fight it's the bush around that gets
trampled," said Ana Mateus, 38, a self-employed beauty care
entrepreneur. "We don't want war, we want our nation to
develop".
