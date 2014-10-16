* Allegations raise fears that election outcome may be
disputed
* International observers had reported generally peaceful
vote
* Police clashed with Renamo supporters in at least two
cities
By Pascal Fletcher and Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 16 Mozambican Renamo opposition
parliament members accused the ruling Frelimo party on Thursday
of intimidation and fraud in closely-fought presidential and
legislative elections as ballots were still being counted a day
after the vote.
Frelimo, whose presidential candidate Filipe Nyusi is widely
viewed as favourite to win, dismissed the accusations as "bad
faith". But the alleged irregularities, which could not be
independently confirmed, raised fears of a possible disputed
outcome from Wednesday's voting in the southern African nation.
The national electoral commission was expected to start
announcing provisional results from Thursday. Wednesday's voting
had gone ahead generally peacefully, according to international
observers.
But police clashed late on Wednesday with protesting Renamo
supporters in the second city of Beira, in the centre of the
country, and also in Nampula in the north. At least one person
suffered gunshot wounds and there were a number of arrests.
Mozambique's port capital Maputo has so far remained calm.
Frelimo candidate Nyusi, a former defence minister, is
facing a determined challenge from veteran Renamo contender and
former rebel chief Afonso Dhlakama, who fought Frelimo in the
1975-1992 civil war that immediately followed Mozambique's
independence from Portugal.
Daviz Simango of the opposition Mozambique Democratic
Movement (MDM) is also a contender for the presidency.
With tabulation of votes still underway by election
officials, prominent Renamo parliamentarian Ivone Soares accused
the police in northern Nampula province of intimidating
electors, of harassing her personally, and of trying to
influence the vote outcome in favour of Frelimo.
"It seems as though it's the police who are running the
elections," said Soares. "How will it be a transparent process?"
Another Renamo deputy and spokesman of the party's
parliamentary group, Arnaldo Chalaua, accused state TV and radio
of selectively announcing individual polling station results to
try to give the impression that Frelimo's Nyusi had already won.
"There is a fraud going on," he said, although both he and
Soares said Renamo had not yet adopted any final position as a
party on how it would react to the eventual election outcome.
Frelimo spokesman Damiao Jose rejected the allegations made
by the Renamo deputies. "There were no irregularities. The
process was orderly, transparent and peaceful," he told Reuters.
DONORS, INVESTORS WATCHING
Foreign donors and investors hope the election will help to
bury animosities lingering from the civil war. It was the fifth
presidential vote since a peace agreement ended the conflict.
When Dhlakama voted on Wednesday, he urged the electoral
authorities to ensure that the election outcome be credible and
transparent "for the first time". He has lost every election to
Frelimo over the last two decades, alleging fraud every time.
Some analysts predict a close race. If Frelimo's Nyusi, 55,
fails to secure more than 50 percent of the total vote, he will
face a second round run-off with his nearest contender in which
the anti-Frelimo votes would be united against him.
The new president will oversee the bringing into production
of large-scale offshore natural gas and oil projects in the
north already being developed by investors such as U.S. oil
major Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Italy's Eni.
In their campaigns, Renamo's Dhlakama and MDM's Simango
attacked what they say is the stranglehold Frelimo has long
maintained over political and economic power in Mozambique.
In the two years before the vote, Dhlakama's armed Renamo
partisans clashed sporadically with government troops and police
and ambushed traffic on a north-south highway, triggering some
concerns Mozambique could slide back into civil war.
The white-haired, bespectacled former guerrilla leader, who
is 61, emerged from a bush hideout only last month to ratify a
deal with outgoing Frelimo President Armando Guebuza reaffirming
the 1992 peace pact. Guebuza is barred by the constitution from
standing for a third term.
