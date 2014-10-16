* But opposition deputies complain of intimidation, fraud
* Allegations raise fears outcome may be disputed
* Observers had reported generally peaceful vote
* Police clashed with Renamo supporters
(Updates provisional results, number of votes counted)
By Pascal Fletcher and Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 16 Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party
and its presidential candidate appeared to be heading for
victory in keenly-fought elections, early voting returns and
civil society projections showed on Thursday, but some opponents
denounced intimidation and fraud.
Provisional results from Mozambican electoral authorities,
with votes counted from 25 percent of polling stations, put
Frelimo candidate and former defence minister Filipe Nyusi in
the lead with 63 percent, ahead of Renamo's Afonso Dhlakama with
29.4 percent.
The partial returns showed Daviz Simango of the Mozambique
Democratic Movement (MDM) in third place with 7.6 percent.
Wednesday's voting was generally peaceful according to
international observers, but protesting Renamo supporters
clashed with police overnight in the second city of Beira and in
Nampula in the north.
On Thursday, Renamo parliament members accused the ruling
party of using intimidation and fraud to influence the vote.
Those allegations raised fears of a possible disputed
outcome in the elections, which are seen as key to guaranteeing
stability as Mozambique prepares to reap revenues from new found
gas and oil reserves.
A Frelimo spokesman quickly dismissed the alleged
irregularities, which could not be independently confirmed.
A separate projection by the Mozambique Political Process
Bulletin predicted a Frelimo victory with Nyusi polling 60
percent and Dhlakama 32 percent.
The report was published by a civil society grouping which
has given detailed daily reports of the electoral process from a
network of local reporters across the country.
It said this was based on preliminary numbers and
projections, after most polling stations posted up voting tally
sheets available for public scrutiny. The reporting group
included the respected Centre for Public Integrity (CIP).
These early indications of a Frelimo victory were in line
with most expectations for Wednesday's presidential and
legislative elections, the fifth held in the southern African
nation since the end of a 1975-1992 civil war.
The war fought between Frelimo and Renamo began soon after
Mozambique's independence from Portugal and ended with a 1992
peace pact.
The national electoral commission was expected to continue
issuing provisional results over the next 24-48 hours.
Observer teams from the African Union, the European Union
and other international bodies, are due to give their initial
verdicts on the elections on Friday. They had deployed more than
1,000 monitors across the country.
With tabulation of votes still underway, prominent Renamo
parliamentarian Ivone Soares accused police in northern Nampula
province of intimidating electors and harassing her personally.
"It seems as though it's the police who are running the
elections," said Soares. "How will it be a transparent process?"
Another Renamo deputy and spokesman of the party's
parliamentary group, Arnaldo Chalaua, accused state TV and radio
of selectively announcing individual polling station results.
"There is a fraud going on," he said.
CALL FOR CREDIBLE OUTCOME
Frelimo spokesman Damiao Jose rejected the allegations made
by the Renamo deputies. "There were no irregularities. The
process was orderly, transparent and peaceful," he told Reuters.
When Dhlakama voted on Wednesday, he urged the electoral
authorities to ensure that the election outcome be credible and
transparent "for the first time". He has lost every election to
Frelimo over the last two decades, alleging fraud every time.
Some analysts predicted a close race. If Frelimo's Nyusi
fails to secure more than 50 percent of the total vote, he will
face a second round run-off with his nearest contender in which
the anti-Frelimo votes would be united against him.
The new president will oversee the bringing into production
of large-scale offshore natural gas and oil projects in the
north already being developed by investors such as U.S. oil
major Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Italy's Eni.
In their campaigns, Renamo's Dhlakama and MDM's Simango
attacked what they say is the stranglehold Frelimo has long
maintained over political and economic power in Mozambique.
In the two years before the vote, Dhlakama's armed Renamo
partisans clashed sporadically with government troops and police
and ambushed traffic on a north-south highway, triggering some
concerns Mozambique could slide back into civil war.
The white-haired, bespectacled former guerrilla leader, who
is 61, emerged from a bush hideout only last month. Outgoing
Frelimo President Armando Guebuza is barred by the constitution
from standing for a third term.
