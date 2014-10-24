* Opposition Renamo disputes vote, leader rules out violence
By Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Oct 24 Mozambique's ruling Frelimo party
and its candidate Filipe Nyusi won this month's presidential and
legislative elections, according to provisional results released
on Friday, with votes counted from all provinces.
The initial full results of the Oct. 15 vote will still need
to be ratified by the Constitutional Court before becoming
official and final.
A former Portuguese colony located on southern Africa's
Indian Ocean coast, Mozambique is still one of the world's
least-developed nations but is starting to tap huge coal and
natural gas deposits with foreign investors.
The tally from the National Elections Commission (CNE) gave
Nyusi 57 percent of the votes, while Renamo's Afonso Dhlakama
had just over 36 percent and Daviz Simango of the Mozambique
Democratic Movement obtained nearly 7 percent.
Frelimo, which has ruled Mozambique since its independence
in 1975, also maintained its majority in the 250-seat
parliament, but was expected to end up with some 50 seats fewer
than it won in 2009 elections.
Nyusi, 55, an engineer and veteran administrator of
Mozambique's state railways, was selected by the ruling party as
its candidate to succeed President Armando Guebuza, who is
barred by the constitution from serving a third term.
Renamo, the main opposition party, and its candidate, former
civil war rebel leader Dhlakama, have alleged widespread fraud
and irregularities, including ballot stuffing and pro-Frelimo
bias and intimidation from the police and state media.
But last week's voting was endorsed as broadly acceptable by
international observers. CNE spokesman Paulo Cuinica promised
that all properly submitted complaints and protests would be
investigated.
"We don't want any doubts to remain," he said.
RENAMO STILL A POLITICAL FORCE
Dhlakama, who has lost every major election to the ruling
party since the end of a 1975-1992 civil war, nevertheless
topped the vote count in several central and two northern
provinces, showing the former guerrilla commander, now 61,
remains a political force.
He has called the elections a charade but has ruled out
violence, which is reassuring for foreign donors and investors.
In the two years before the vote, Renamo partisans clashed
sporadically with troops and police and ambushed traffic on a
north-south highway. The Renamo leader only emerged from a bush
hideout last month to ratify a deal with Guebuza that reaffirmed
a 1992 peace pact.
Mozambique is hoping revenue from its large natural gas
deposits and its fledgling coal mining and export industry will
help it emerge from years of poverty and aid dependence.
European Union monitors have expressed concern about delays
in the vote tabulation and the United States - like Europe a
major donor - has also called for all electoral protests to be
cleared up by the relevant authorities under the law.
On Thursday, a week after the elections, Mozambique opened
up 15 new offshore and onshore areas for gas and oil exploration
and production in its north, centre and south.
The blocks on offer in the latest licensing round launched
in Maputo and London included three new areas of the northern
Rovuma Basin, where U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Italy's Eni are already developing
multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
projects.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Pascal Fletcher;
Editing by Ed Cropley and Angus MacSwan)