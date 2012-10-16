* Around 12 new blocks to be offered in Q1
* At least 3 blocks in gas-rich Rovuma basin
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Oct 16 Mozambique will offer around
12 new exploration blocks for oil and gas early next year,
government officials from the southeast African country told
Reuters on the sidelines of an energy conference on Tuesday.
The blocks are likely to be offered in the first quarter of
2013, Abdul Razak Noormahomed, deputy minister of mineral
resources, told Reuters at the Petrotech energy conference in
India.
About 12 blocks will be offered, with at least three of them
in the gas-rich Rovuma basin where Anadarko and Eni have made
their giant discoveries, said Inocencia Maculuve, a geologist at
the National Petroleum Institute (INP).
Mozambique's gas sector has attracted global interest after
groups led by U.S.-listed Anadarko Petroleum and Italy's
Eni have made discoveries of at least 130 trillion
cubic feet of gas so far, enough to supply Germany, Britain,
France and Italy for 13 years.
INP is the regulatory authority for petroleum exploration
and production in Mozambique, managing all licensing rounds and
awarding of blocks.
Explorers in Mozambique hope to use the gas to build
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, which cool gas into a liquid
form for shipment on tankers, and supply a rising demand for the
product, especially from Asia.
Mozambique, a net importer of fuel, hopes to use some gas to
build gas-to-liquids plants and also as a cheap source of
electricity. Four-fifths of its 23 million people still have no
access to power.
When evaluating future bids, Mozambique has said it was
looking for companies not only with the necessary technical and
financial skills and those interested in LNG, but players who
would also help develop domestic gas-based industries.
A number of companies, including Eni, Exxon Mobil,
BP, Malaysia's Petronas, Shell, Tullow
Oil, Vitol and Noble Energy, have
expressed an interest in future bidding rounds, INP has said in
the past.
