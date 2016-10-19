MAPUTO Oct 19 Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi
has appointed businesswoman Leticia Klemens as his new energy
minister, just weeks after Maputo and Italy's Eni
signed a 20-year deal to sell BP liquefied natural gas
(LNG).
Mozambique's official news agency AIM said Klemens was
chairwoman of Mozambique's largest commercial bank, the
International Bank of Mozambique, and also headed the
Association of Mozambican Businesswomen.
Her predecessor Pedro Couto was removed in late September
and appointed as president of Mozambique's Cahora Bassa
hydroelectric power company.
The southern African state discovered offshore gas reserves
six years ago amounting to some 85 trillion cubic feet, one of
the largest finds in a decade and enough to supply Germany,
Britain, France and Italy for nearly two decades.
Eni and Mozambique should by the end of this year reach a
final investment decision on a project to build a floating
offshore platform with a capacity to produce 3.3 million tonnes
a year of LNG from gas in the Coral South field.
The Coral field is part of the huge reserves discovered six
years ago in the Area 4 concession off the Mozambican coast.
(Writing by Ed Stoddard, editing by David Evans)