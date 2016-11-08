BRIEF-JetBlue says key revenue metric to decline in January
* In 2017, plan to continue to invest in Boston, Fort Lauderdale and the West Coast - Conf call
LONDON Nov 8 Holders of Mozambique's 2023 Eurobond said on Tuesday they had formed a creditors' committee representing 60 percent of holders of the issue, but added that other commercial and multilateral lenders ought to be first in line to provide debt relief.
"The formation of the GGMB (Global Group of Mozambique Bondholders) was triggered by Mozambique's surprise announcement on October 25, 2016 that it intends to seek a restructuring of the entirety of its external commercial debt, including the 2023 bonds that creditors agreed to restructure only six months ago," the statement said.
The committee also added that negotiations with the government should only begin once an independent debt audit had been completed and published. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Sujata Rao)
(Adds details, table, graphics) NEW YORK, Jan 26 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose for the first time in four weeks, in step with bond yields, on expectations of faster growth and inflation spurred by policy decisions of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday. Trump, since taking office last Friday, has embarked on a series of moves aimed at bolstering jobs and capital investments, stoking jitters a