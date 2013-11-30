JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 A Mozambique Airlines flight carrying 34 people en route to Angola went missing on Friday over northern Namibia, the airline said in a statement.

Flight TM 470 from Maputo was bound for the Angolan capital of Luanda with 28 passengers and six crew members on board, the airline said on Saturday.

Namibian authorities were searching for the plane in a remote area near the northern border with Angola. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; editing by David Dolan)