* Plane burned to ashes, no survivors - police
* 27 passengers and six crew on board
* Flight was en route to Angola from Mozambique
By Servaas van den Bosch
WINDHOEK, Nov 30 A Mozambique Airlines plane en
route to Angola crashed in a game park in northeast Namibia,
killing all 33 people on board, Namibian police said on
Saturday.
Flight TM 470 left Maputo on Friday for the Angolan capital
Luanda with 27 passengers and six crew when it lost contact with
air traffic controllers, the national carrier said in a
statement.
Namibian Police Force Deputy Commissioner Willy Bampton said
rescue workers had found the burned-out wreckage of the aircraft
in the dense bush of Bwabwata National Park, near the borders
with Angola and Botswana.
"The plane has been completely burned to ashes and there are
no survivors," Bampton said.
A Bwabwata game ranger at the scene said the plane's black
boxes, including the voice recorder, had been located and taken
by investigators.
"The bodies are scattered all over the place. It's a
horrible sight," said the ranger, who identified himself only by
his surname, Shinonge.
The remote, 6,100 sq km (2,300 sq mile) park is home to
wildlife including elephants, lions and wild dogs.
Mozambican officials said there had been bad weather and
poor visibility at the time the plane, an Embraer 190
, went missing.
The flight left the Mozambican capital Maputo at 11:26 a.m.
(0926 GMT) on Friday and was due to land in Luanda almost four
hours later.
Namibia's aircraft investigation unit launched a helicopter
search for the plane on Friday but called it off because of
heavy rain, an investigator said, adding the search had resumed
on Saturday.
Brazil's Embraer SA said in a statement that the plane had
been delivered to Mozambique Airlines in November 2012. It said
it was sending its own technicians to the crash site.
In a statement on its website, Mozambique Airlines listed
the nationalities of the 27 passengers on Flight TM470 as 10
Mozambicans, nine Angolans, five Portuguese, one French, one
Brazilian and one Chinese. It had earlier said there were 28
passengers on board.
