MAPUTO, June 7 Global oil traders Vitol and
Gunvor are interested in buying Mozambique's struggling
state-owned fuel distributor Petromac, local media reported on
Wednesday.
An executive at Switzerland-based Gunvor and a senior
investment manager at Vitol told Zitamar News, a Maputo-based
news website, they are interested in the cash-strapped firm.
Petromac has struggled to reliably supply Mozambique with
fuel due to cash shortages and the government has warned it is
among the state institutions that pose a risk to the southeast
African country's financial stability.
Fuel distributors operating in Mozambique include France's
Total, Portugal's Galp and BP.
Petromac holds around 40 percent of the distribution market.
Mozambique, which has a population of 28 million, is trying
to win back budgetary support from the International Monetary
Fund and Western donors after they cut aid last year amid a $2
billion hidden debt scandal.
Mozambique received a boost last week when Italian energy
company Eni signed an $8 billion deal to develop a huge
offshore gas field.
(Reporting by Joe Brock; editing by Jason Neely)