* Anadarko and Eni developing Rovuma Basin gas reserves
* "Special regime" approved to boost LNG investments
* Mozambique prefers onshore LNG plants
By Manuel Mucari
PEMBA, Mozambique, Aug 21 More than $30 billion
will be invested initially in Mozambique's natural gas sector to
build capacity to produce 20 million tonnes per year of
liquefied natural gas (LNG), with the first exports due to start
in 2018, the national oil company said.
The investments will be made to develop the northern ports
of Pemba and Palma, where a giant logistics base and LNG
production plants are planned that will use gas produced from
offshore fields in the Rovuma Basin being developed by U.S. oil
major Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Italy's Eni.
Mozambique, which still bears the scars of a 1975-1992 civil
war, is hoping revenues from its large gas deposits and its
fledgling coal mining industry will help it emerge from years of
poverty and dependence on foreign donors.
The country holds presidential elections on Oct. 15.
"In an initial phase, liquefaction units with a total
capacity for 20 million tonnes a year of LNG will be built and
operated. The investment to be made tops $30 billion," Nelson
Ocuane, president of the state oil company ENH, told Reuters.
The initial exports from 2018 will come from a first LNG
train of 5 million tonnes a year, with overall capacity for the
industry to be ramped up subsequently to 20 million tonnes per
year.
Ocuane, speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the
project for the Pemba port logistics base on Wednesday, did not
give a detailed breakdown of who would make the investments,
between foreign partners, the government and state entities.
Anadarko and Eni's commitments already run into several
billions of dollars, but Ocuane's estimate was the first to put
an overall cost tag on the first phase of Mozambique's LNG
ambitions.
Mozambique's parliament last week approved amended
legislation for the gas and oil sector, including a "special
regime" for LNG development in Rovuma Basin Areas 1 and 4 where
Anadarko and Eni are operating. This covered the construction
and operation of LNG facilities and related activities.
Government officials have said this regime, aimed at
attracting investment, includes the possibility of certain
"exemptions" in contracts, but these have not been specified.
"Mozambique has good conditions to start exporting in 2018
because all the investment plans indicate that the essential
infrastructure will be in place by then," Ocuane said.
Officials say fresh bidding rounds for Mozambican gas and
oil concessions would be held in the coming months.
The International Monetary Fund, which sees Mozambique's
economy growing 8 percent annually in the medium term - one of
the highest rates in Africa - has said the country can expect
"substantial revenues" from LNG by 2022.
But it says Mozambique faces risks from climate disasters,
commodity price shocks and variations in global demand for its
coal and gas, as well as "financing risks for megaprojects".
Some industry analysts say Mozambique may struggle to meet
its target date of 2018 for the start of LNG exports. They say
it must develop its LNG potential by the end of this decade as
other supplies come on the market from West and East Africa and
the global supply/demand scenario shifts, with the United States
moving from energy importer to exporter.
Of the world's LNG, about 70 percent is consumed by China,
South Korea, India, Japan and Taiwan, and Ocuane said it was
these Asian customers Mozambique would aim to supply.
Around 180 trillion cubic feet of gas has been found in
Mozambique's offshore Rovuma Basin. This would be enough to
supply Germany, Britain, France and Italy for 18 years.
MOZAMBIQUE "PREFERS" ONSHORE LNG PLANTS
Italy's Eni has proposed constructing two floating offshore
LNG plants to process gas from its Rovuma Basin area, which
would be quicker to complete than an onshore facility.
Ocuane said Mozambique's government was giving technical
consideration to the Eni proposal, and would give its answer "in
due course".
But he added: "The government prefers the construction of
LNG units onshore because this has the potential of creating
employment and allowing the possibility of a series of
investments in support areas for the gas industry."
Under the new legislation for the sector, foreign operators
who win licences to explore for oil and gas must do so in
partnership with state oil company ENH. The law also says that
25 percent of all gas and oil produced should go to the domestic
market.
Anne Fruhauf, Senior Vice-President for Africa for New
York-based Teneo Intelligence, said the legislation "reflects
key political priorities, namely industrial development, local
procurement and a stronger role for national oil company ENH."
"For investors the planned domestic market obligation (DMO)
- targeting 25 percent of petroleum companies' production - will
be one of the most controversial aspects of the legislation,"
she said in emailed comments. She expected further details of
the operating framework to be defined in secondary regulations.
Mozambique recently set up a public company, Portos de Cabo
Delgado, bringing together the state rail operator, CFM, and the
national oil company to develop the northern LNG infrastructure.
The sub-concession for the Pemba port development has been
given to ENHILS (ENH Integrated Logistics Services), a joint
venture between ENH subsidiary ENH Logistics, which holds 51
percent, and Orlean Invest, a Nigerian company, with 49 percent.
(Additional reporting by Peroshni Govender in Johannesburg;
Writing by Pascal Fletcher; editing by Keiron Henderson)