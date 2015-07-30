MAPUTO, July 30 Exxon Mobil, Italy's Eni
and South Africa's Sasol are among the firms
that submitted bids to explore new blocks for fossil fuels in
Mozambique and off its Indian Ocean coastline, a senior official
said on Thursday.
A total of fifteen blocks in some 76,800 sq km were included
in the fifth licensing round for which the Institute of National
Petroleum (INP) closed bidding on Thursday.
The successful bidders will be announced "within the next 2
to 3 months" INP chairman Arsênio Mabote said.
Nine companies in total submitted proposals for the blocks
on offer including Canoverseas, Troisade, Total,
Namoza, Delinex, Petrolinvest, Exxon, Eni and Sasol.
The blocks on offer include three new areas of the northern
Rovuma Basin, where Eni and U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum
Corp are already developing multi-billion-dollar
liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects.
Mozambican officials expect more than $30 billion will be
invested initially in the natural gas sector to build capacity
to produce 20 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), with first exports due to start in 2018.
The southern African nation is hoping revenue from its large
natural gas deposits and its fledgling coal mining industry will
help it emerge from years of poverty and aid dependence.
