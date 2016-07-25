* Eni eyeing final investment decision on Oct. 31
* Multi-billion-dollar deals with contractors agreed
* Mozambican government shows urgency amid debt crisis
* Gas reserves are biggest find in a decade
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, July 25 Mozambique's long-delayed
offshore gas project with Italy's Eni could be approved
within months, sources close to the deal said, sparking
investments with the potential to transform one of the world's
poorest countries into a major energy player.
Mozambique made one of the world's biggest gas finds in a
decade in 2010 but negotiations with operators Eni and U.S. firm
Anadarko have dragged on for years due to disputes over
terms and concerns about falling energy prices.
But Eni has in recent weeks struck deals with contractors
and Mozambique's government which could help it to make a final
investment decision (FID) on Oct. 31, industry sources said.
Eni declined to comment. The company's Mozambique concession
is split between two huge gas fields, called Coral and Mamba.
Eni has previously said it expects to make FID on Coral this
year and Mamba in 2017.
Reserves in Mozambique's Rovuma Basin amount to some 85
trillion cubic feet -- enough to supply Germany, Britain, France
and Italy for nearly two decades. It is likely to take at least
five years after FID before gas production begins.
Samsung Heavy said last week it was in exclusive
talks with Eni to provide a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG)
platform as part of a consortium with Technip and
Japan's JGC, in a contract worth around $5.4
billion.
General Electric has also been approved as a
contractor, two sources said.
Negotiations with government over tax terms and the funding
of the Mozambique national gas company have also made moved
forward in the last two months, the sources said.
Eni has already reached a deal to sell the gas to BP.
"There has been significant progress in the last few weeks.
It's making investors a lot more optimistic FID isn't too far
away," one banker involved in the deal told Reuters.
FINANCING
The last major sticking point is how Eni will finance the
$11 billion development, the sources said.
Eni is expected to raise several billion dollars by
splitting its concession in two and selling up to 20 percent of
its Mamba gas field, and the operating rights, to Exxon Mobil
, sources involved said.
Any sale by Eni would provide a much-needed capital gains
tax windfall for the Mozambican government during a period of
economic crisis and as it struggles to make repayments on $1.35
billion in controversial foreign loans.
The International Monetary Fund suspended aid to Mozambique
in April because of the hidden debt.
"There's definitely been more urgency on the government side
to get these gas deals moving," one industry source said.
While Eni will drill and process gas from floating offshore
platforms, Anadarko is building sprawling LNG facilities on the
northern Mozambican mainland, causing complications due to local
residents who will need to be relocated.
Anadarko submitted a plan to resettle thousands of mostly
farmers and fishermen who will be displaced by the LNG project
last month, one of the last hurdles to jump before getting the
go-ahead on a $24 billion project, two sources said.
Mitch Ingram, who was previously with BG, was hired by
Anadarko last year to head its LNG business. Ingram's experience
has given investors more confidence about Anadarko's ability to
raise financing, the sources said.
Anadarko's project is expected to lag Eni's and its final
investment decision is unlikely this year, the sources said.
Anadarko did not respond to request for comment.
