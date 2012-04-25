MAPUTO, April 25 South African state-owned oil company PetroSA is in talks with Mozambique to develop a gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant to feed growing demand for diesel in the country and region, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Gareth Shaw, PetroSA's business development manager for GTL, said his company was proposing the building of a 40,000 barrels-per-day plant at a cost of around $4 billion.

The plant could feed a growing need for fuels, and diesel in particular, in the southern African region.

Shaw said the plant could use PetroSA's new low-temperature Fischer-Tropsch technology, which would boost the share of diesel produced in the plant to 70 percent from 40 percent seen in other types of GTL technology.

"The industrial growth Mozambique is experiencing is driving diesel consumption in this area," Shaw told a mining and energy conference in Maputo.

Mozambique is a net importer of fuel, with some 900,000 tonnes of fuel products brought into the country each year, the national fuels director has said.

Consortia led by U.S. oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum and Italy's Eni have made huge gas discoveries in Mozambique's Rovuma offshore basin.

The country's total recoverable resources are seen at more than 100 trillion cubic feet, industry officials and analysts h a ve said.

While producers are first likely to build liquefied natural gas plants in Mozambique, and some have already announced plans to do so, Shaw said there was scope for a GTL plant after that. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Mark Potter)