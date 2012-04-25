MAPUTO, April 25 Norwegian oil and gas producer
Statoil has found a partner to take a 25 percent stake
in its two Mozambican blocks where drilling will start next
year, an official said on Wednesday.
It did not name the partner.
"We will announce this very shortly, I hope next week. We
have signed and are waiting for the government to approve,"
Mogens Ramm, Statoil's VP for exploration told Reuters on the
sidelines of an energy and mining conference in Maputo.
Statoil is the operator of Blocks 2 and 5 in the northern
Rovuma basin, where U.S. oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum
and Italy's Eni have recently made huge gas
discoveries, boosting interest in the southern African country.
Mozambique estimates energy firms will spend $50 billion
over the next decade to develop its liquefied natural gas (LNG)
industry.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)