JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 Mozambique must complete
contract negotiations for the production of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) and also fast track key structural reforms to maintain
strong economic growth, the International Monetary Fund said
this week.
The IMF forecasts the southern African nation's economy to
expand by 7.5 percent in 2014 from 7 percent the previous year,
but said delays in implementing reforms to tax administration
and public financial management could hurt medium-term growth.
The 2014 forecast is down from a previous projection of 8
percent.
"Completion of the contract negotiations for the production
of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is a critical milestone for the
launch of this project, one of the largest in sub-Saharan
Africa," the IMF said in a statement.
Despite the heightened risks from an uncertain global
outlook, Mozambique growth would remain strong in the medium
term, boosted by natural resource and infrastructure investment,
the IMF said.
Mozambican officials expect more than $30 billion will be
invested initially in the natural gas sector to build capacity
to produce 20 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas
(LNG), with first exports due to start in 2018.
U.S. oil major Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Italy's
Eni are already developing multi-billion-dollar LNG
export projects in the country.
In December, Mozambique extended by over three months a
licensing round for 15 new offshore and onshore blocks for gas
and oil exploration and production.
