MAPUTO Oct 4 Mozambique granted India's Jindal Steel & Power approval to build a 2,640 megawatts coal-fired power plant in the country's Tete province, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The plant, estimated to cost $3 billion, is expected to start operating in 2015. The power will be sold domestically and to the southern African region.

Mozambique's Tete province in home to some of the world's largest untapped coal reserves, with miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto investing heavily in the area. (Reporting by William Mapote, editing by Agnieszka Flak)