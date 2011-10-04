UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MAPUTO Oct 4 Mozambique granted India's Jindal Steel & Power approval to build a 2,640 megawatts coal-fired power plant in the country's Tete province, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.
The plant, estimated to cost $3 billion, is expected to start operating in 2015. The power will be sold domestically and to the southern African region.
Mozambique's Tete province in home to some of the world's largest untapped coal reserves, with miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto investing heavily in the area. (Reporting by William Mapote, editing by Agnieszka Flak)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.