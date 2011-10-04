* Plant estimated to cost $3 billion

MAPUTO Oct 4 Mozambique gave the green light on Tuesday to India's Jindal Steel & Power to build a 2,640 megawatt coal-fired power plant in the northern province of Tete, home to some of the world's largest untapped coal reserves.

The energy ministry said the plant, estimated to cost $3 billion, would start operating in 2015. The power will be sold domestically and to the rest of southern Africa.

Mozambique already exports power to neighbours Zimbabwe and South Africa, which are struggling to meet fast-rising demand.

Tete is attracting vast amounts of foreign investment, with miners such as Vale and Rio Tinto developing coal fields left untouched during a 1977-92 civil war.

Mozambique is also developing a 1,500 MW hydro-power project involving a consortium consisting of Brazilian conglomerate Camargo Correa, Mozambican investment company Insitec Group and state electricity firm EDM. (Reporting by William Mapote; Editing by Ed Cropley)