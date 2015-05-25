ROME, May 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Mozambique is
mulling a plan to lease 240,000 hectares of prime farmland to
investors to grow crops for export, threatening to displace more
than 100,000 local residents, activists and academics said,
citing a leaked document.
The Lurio River Valley Development Project in the country's
northeast aims to produce cotton, corn, sugar, ethanol and
livestock, said Clemente Ntauazi, a researcher with advocacy
group Academic Action for the Development of Rural Communities.
An estimated 500,000 people will be affected by the plan,
with 100,000 forced from their homes, Ntauazi said, citing a
leaked presentation to would-be investors and satellite images
of communities that would be impacted.
The leaked plan is the latest in a series of major
foreign-based agricultural project proposed in Mozambique and
other African countries that supporters say will bring jobs and
boost land productivity but critics fear will displace local
people and rob small-scale farmers of their livelihoods.
"The area holds some of Mozambique's best land and local
farmers have been living there for more than 30 years," Ntauazi
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The proposal follows another major ongoing agricultural
project in Mozambique with the government planning to approve
the Brazilian-and-Japanese backed ProSavana Project covering
several million hectares to grow soybeans by the end of the
year.
The proposed Lurio River project, involving two hydro
electric dams along with agriculture plans, is currently waiting
approval from the Council of Ministers, a government body,
researchers said. It's unclear when a decision will be made.
"This is a secret (plan), no consultation, (and) no
published information from the government," Tim Wise, director
of Tufts University's Global Development Institute, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Officials at the country's agriculture ministry did not make
a spokesperson available to comment on the proposed project.
The initiative is expected to cost $4.2 billion, a sum
Mozambique's cash-strapped government would not be able to
finance without outside support, Ntauazi said.
Mozambique is one of the world's poorest countries, ranking
178 out of 187 nations on the U.N.'s Human Development Index.
To increase food production, the government should invest in
local farmers, many of whom still use the most basic hoes to
till their fields and lack access to the best seeds, Wise said.
Residents living and working on the land in question had no
idea they could be displaced, he said, after visiting some of
the areas in Nampula province earlier this year.
Under Mozambique's land laws, the government is obliged to
consult local communities, even if they don't have formal
ownership of the land they farm, Ntauazi said.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Ros Russell)