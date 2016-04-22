BRIEF-Baidu to acquire xPerception
* Baidu further strengthens visual perception capabilities with acquisition of xPerception
JOHANNESBURG, April 22 Mozambique has given the International Monetary Fund (IMF) an "avalanche of documents" and come clean on as much as $1.35 billion of undeclared sovereign debt but is now "very close to unsustainability", a Fund source said on Friday,
Much of the debt was issued to Mozambican state firms by Credit Suisse and Russia's VTB, although the Interior Ministry also had a $130-$200 million loan from an unidentitified bilateral lender, the source said. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Joe Brock)
April 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.