MAPUTO, Sept 17 Mozambique declared itself free
of landmines on Thursday, ending two decades of work to rid the
country of a legacy of war that killed or maimed thousands of
people, many of them civilians.
The effort to rid the Southern African nation of landmines
was spearheaded by the HALO Trust, a British charity that has
cleared mines in several countries.
HALO said it had cleared more than 171,000 landmines from
1,100 minefields in Mozambique since 1993 and had finally
destroyed the last known mine.
"I have honour to declare Mozambique as a country free of
the threat of landmines," Foreign Affairs Minister Oldemiro
Baloi said at a ceremony in the capital Maputo.
Mozambique was at war almost continously for decades,
firstly in a war of independence against its Portuguese colonial
rulers.
Following the Portuguese pull-out in 1975, the ruling
Frelimo government battled Renamo rebels in a conflict that was
in part a Cold War proxy. It ended with a peace agreement in
1992.
"I am happy that nobody else will end up like me. I am happy
because people can carry on their lives without fearing the
menace of the landmines," said 29-year-old Jose Chiango, whose
right-leg was amputated from the knee down after he trod on a
mine in an eastern rural district.
He now hobbles around on crutches, guarding cars in Maputo.
"It is wonderful to learn that the country is finaly free of
landmines," he said.
The exact human toll caused by landmines in the country will
never be known. But a major report in 1994 by Human Rights Watch
said landmines claimed between 10,000 to 15,000 victims.
HRW estimated 8,000 amputees had received medical treatment
and thousands more people had been killed or did not seek
medical treatment.
All sides had used the devices, HRW said, often directly
against civilians and in an indiscrimate fashion. And the mines
continued to kill or maim even after the guns fell silent.
ECONOMIC BOOST
In a traditionally poor country, eliminating the mine menace
will also help spur development in an economy that has seen
growth rates of 8 percent, propelled by huge coal and gas
deposits being tapped by foreign investors.
HALO said the mine clearance has helped Mozambique develop
its infrastructure, access vital commodities, increase tourism
and attract international investment. Communities can now
cultivate crops and graze livestock safely, HALO said.
Street vendor Aldina Mondlane, 48, agreed.
"No more people will live side by side with a hidden and
deadly enemy. I think that is important because it clears the
land for us to use in agriculture," she told Reuters.
"When the war ended, in my village, a lot of people were
killed and maimed, not with bullets, but the landmines."
Ridding the world of landmines, which remain buried in the
ground long after a conflict ends, has for decades been a goal
of campaigners. The 1997 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly
to Jody Williams and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines
The 1999 Ottawa Convention prohibits the use, stockpiling,
production and transfer of anti-personnel landmines. While
backed by most countries, the treaty has not been endorsed by
the United States, Russia, China and India.
The HALO Trust works in five other African countries and
hopes that by the end of 2017, the break-away enclave of
Somaliland will be the next place on the continent declared
landmine free.
