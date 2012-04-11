MAPUTO, April 11 The Mozambique government on Wednesday signed a deal to take a 5 percent stake in the Moatize coal project of Brazil's Vale for $21 million.

Vale said in November its board approved a $6 billion expansion of its Moatize coal project to lift output to 22 million tonnes per year from the 11 million tonnes it expected to mine initially. (Reporting by William Mapote, editing by Ed Stoddard)