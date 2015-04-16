MAPUTO, April 16 Mozambique's fifth oil and gas
bid round will close on July 30, delayed from its previous April
30 deadline, the government said on Thursday, without giving a
reason.
The 15 exploration blocks on offer include three new areas
of the northern Rovuma Basin, where U.S. oil major Anadarko
Petroleum and Italy's Eni are developing
multi-billion-dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
projects.
The latest bid round has been delayed several times.
The southern African country hopes to harness its vast
natural gas reserves to become the world's third-largest LNG
exporter, behind Qatar and Australia.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
James Macharia)