MAPUTO Jan 6 The spokesman for Mozambique's
main opposition party has been arrested after leading a
demonstration protesting against the result of last October's
election, police said on Tuesday.
The ruling Frelimo party and its candidate Filipe Nyusi won
the presidential and legislative elections, a result certified
last week by the country's constitutional court.
The Renamo opposition party and its candidate, former civil
war rebel leader Afonso Dhlakama, have alleged widespread fraud
and irregularities, including ballot stuffing.
The party's spokesman Antonio Muchanga has since called for
nationwide demonstrations and on Saturday led a march in the
capital Maputo to protest the result, which police said was
illegal because permission had not been obtained in advance.
"The spokesman for Renamo was arrested today. He led last
Saturday an illegal demonstration in Maputo. In addition he has
delivered speeches that incite violence," police spokesman
Orlando Mudumane told a news briefing.
Tensions are running high in Mozambique. In the run-up to
the election, Renamo partisans clashed sporadically with troops
and police. The Renamo leader only emerged from a bush hideout
in September to reaffirm a 1992 peace pact which ended a 17-year
civil war.
Mozambique is hoping revenue from its large natural gas
deposits and its fledgling coal mining industry will help it
emerge from years of poverty and aid dependence.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)