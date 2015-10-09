MAPUTO Oct 9 Mozambique's opposition party
leader Afonso Dhlakama was placed under house arrest on Friday
as he returned from hiding after a shootout that killed 23
members of his entourage last month.
Dhlakama's home outside Beira was raided by security forces
on Friday morning. Members of his security detail were arrested
and residents in surrounding areas told to vacate the area, and
a large military and police presence remained outside the house.
Dhlakama's party, Renamo, waged a 16-year civil war against
the ruling Frelimo party, which ended with a 1992 peace
agreement. Tensions have resurfaced, however, in the last few
years, including in the run-up to fractious national elections
last October, which Renamo lost.
The government has given no reason for the arrest, although
it said last month the shootout on Sept. 25 began when
Dhlakama's security detail opened fire on a civilian taxi.
Renamo disputes that, saying Dhlakama's motorcade was ambushed.
"The siege of Afonso Dhlakama is an attack on democracy and
the rule of law," Renamo parliamentary chief Ivone Soares told
Reuters. "The government and Frelimo are not being truthful with
the Mozambican people by resorting to force instead of resuming
the political dialogue".
