MAPUTO Oct 9 Mozambique's opposition party
leader Afonso Dhlakama was released on Friday after being
detained by security forces in his home for several hours when
he emerged from hiding after a shootout that killed 23 members
of his entourage last month.
A stalemate between Dhlakama's Renamo and the ruling Frelimo
party ended with a deal being signed and opposition forces
surrendering a cache of weapons to police.
But on Friday morning Dhlakama's home outside Beira was
raided by security forces. Members of his security detail were
arrested and residents in surrounding areas told to vacate the
area, while a large military and police presence remained
outside the house.
He was later freed by police after about seven hours.
"I don't deserve this type of treatment. This is the price I
am paying for trying to free my people. History will tell,"
Dhlakama told crowds outside, some of whom remained after police
fired rounds into the air and tear gas to disperse them.
The government gave no reason for the arrests on Friday. It
said last month the shootout on Sept. 25 began when Dhlakama's
security detail opened fire on a civilian taxi. Renamo disputes
that, saying Dhlakama's motorcade was ambushed.
Renamo, waged a 16-year civil war against Frelimo which
ended with a 1992 peace agreement. Tensions have resurfaced,
however, in the last few years, including in the run-up to
fractious national elections last October, which Renamo lost.
