By Manuel Macari
MAPUTO, Sept 5 Mozambique opposition leader
Afonso Dhlakama and President Armando Guebuza ratified a peace
deal in the capital on Friday, ending nearly two years of
low-level guerrilla insurgency ahead of an Oct. 15 election.
Dhlakama returned to Maputo this week after two years in
hiding in the central province of Sofala, during which time
armed members of his Renamo party clashed sporadically with
government forces.
Gunmen also ambushed vehicles on the southern African
nation's main north-south highway, killing several dozen people,
disrupting traffic and causing tourist cancellations.
Renamo claimed responsibility for killing police and
soldiers and it was not clear who was to blame for other deaths.
Renamo and the Frelimo government signed a peace deal last
week, paving the way for Dhlakama's emergence from the bush to
personally endorse the agreement and take part in the poll.
Frelimo is expected to win a hefty majority in the election,
cementing the grip on power it has held since the end of a
1975-1992 civil war in which a million people are thought to
have died.
As they signed the pact in front of diplomats and
journalists in the presidential compound, civil war foes
Dhlakama and Guebuza promised to bury the hatchet in the
national interest.
However, Dhlakama urged Guebuza to ensure that development
of the former Portuguese colony's vast coal and off-shore
natural gas reserves benefited all the country's 25 million
people, rather than just a narrow elite.
"Democracy was and always will be at risk if wealth is not
equitably distributed to all Mozambicans," he said. "There is no
reason that after two decades of peace we still have the
majority of people on the margins."
The constitution bars Guebuza from running for a third term,
leaving former Defence Minister Filipe Nyusibut to run as the
Frelimo presidential candidate.
Other contenders for the presidency include Mozambique
Democratic Movement leader Daviz Simango, who some polls say
could push Dhlakama into third place.
Buoyed by foreign investment, mainly in the mining and
hydrocarbon sector, Mozambique's economy is forecast to grow
around 8 percent this year.
(Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)