MAPUTO, March 3 Mozambican lawyer Gilles Cistac, who has said opposition calls for decentralisation of power were backed by law, was shot dead in the capital on Tuesday, police said.

Cistac, of French origin, was in a taxi on his way to work when a car carrying four men pulled up alongside the cab and one gunmen shot him several times, police spokesman Orlando Modumane said. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)