* Document signed seals peace between old civil war foes
* Includes amnesty law ahead of Oct. 15 elections
* Renamo leader Dhlakama confirms ceasefire ordered
* He will run for presidency once again in October vote
(Adds comments by Dhlakama confirming the agreement)
By Manuel Mucari
MAPUTO, Aug 25 Mozambique's Frelimo government
and the Renamo main opposition party have signed a formal end to
hostilities, sealing a peace pact ahead of a presidential
election scheduled for Oct 15, negotiators from both sides said.
The signing of the document late on Sunday declared an end
to nearly two years of sporadic clashes between armed partisans
of Renamo leader Afonso Dhlakama and the security forces of
President Armando Guebuza's government.
Elements of the peace accord had already been announced in
recent weeks between the former civil war foes, including an
amnesty law approved two weeks ago that will allow Dhlakama to
leave his temporary hideaway in the bush and run for the
presidency in the coming election.
The low-level clashes between Renamo guerrillas and the army
and police since 2012 had raised fears of a lapse back to the
chaos of the 1975-1992 civil war in the southern African state,
which is developing big coal and offshore gas deposits with
foreign investors.
Dhlakama, whose Renamo party has lost every election to
Frelimo since the end of the war, had taken his fighters back to
the bush after accusing Guebuza and Frelimo of unfairly
monopolising political and economic power in the country.
"The declaration of the cessation of military hostilities
which we've just signed is made in the spirit of good faith and
represents the will of all of Mozambique's people to establish
peace and harmony in our country," said Renamo's negotiator
Saimone Macuiane, who initialed the document with the government
representative, Agriculture Minister Jose Pacheco.
The accord, which is expected to be ratified by Dhlakama and
Guebuza in a public ceremony in coming days, foresees the
demobilisation of Renamo's fighters and their integration into
the national army and police, a process that will be overseen by
foreign military observers.
It will allow Dhlakama to leave his bush base in central
Sofala province and begin campaigning for the Oct. 15 elections.
Speaking on Monday in a conference call to journalists from
his Gorongosa mountain base, Dhlakama said he had communicated
news of the ceasefire accord to his armed units. "They've
received the orders and promised to obey," he said.
The Renamo leader added he was looking forward to meeting
Guebuza. "I don't know if it'll be in Maputo or Beira ... but
there's good will on my side and a lot to talk about," he added.
The constitution bars Guebuza from running for a third term
and former Defence Minister Filipe Nyusi will run as the Frelimo
candidate.
Whoever wins the Oct. 15 vote will face the challenging task
of bringing to fruition major coal and offshore natural gas
investment projects that have the potential to bring billions of
dollars to a nation that was in ruins two decades ago.
Mozambique's resource-led boom involves investors including
Brazil's Vale, London-listed Rio Tinto,
Italy's Eni and U.S. oil firm Anadarko.
(Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Joe Brock)