* Former Portuguese colony hopes troubles behind it
* Economic expectations pinned on vast gas reserves
* Ordinary Mozambicans want big improvements quickly
By Ed Cropley
MAPUTO, June 25 Mozambique turned 40 on
Thursday, mixing formal military parades with exuberant African
dancing as it turned from a generation of civil war and poverty
to look to a more prosperous future, powered, it hopes, by vast
amounts of natural gas.
In contrast to the early years of independence from Portugal
in 1975, when the challenge was navigating the choppy waters of
the Cold War, the southern African nation's leaders now face the
burden of the growing expectations of its 26 million people.
Underpinning the national optimism in this $17 billion
economy is the prospect of massive revenues from an estimated
180 trillion cubic feet of off-shore gas - enough to supply
Germany, Britain, France and Italy for nearly two decades.
The deposits in the northern Rovuma Basin, near the border
with Tanzania, may be a decade from production but the impact of
foreign investment the IMF says could amount to $100 billion is
already being felt.
"The future is in our hands," President Felipe Nyusi said in
an address at Maputo's national stadium, after a fly-by from one
of the military's few air-worthy jets.
"Mozambique has all the conditions to emerge within the next
decade as a united and economically strong country."
The economy has posted 7 percent growth for the last five
years, spurring a construction boom in a capital that is quickly
shedding its reputation as a sleepy, beachside backwater.
Shiny new headquarters of foreign energy and engineering
firms sit alongside mobile phone shops and high-end boutiques,
jostling for space on bustling city-centre streets with branches
of European and South African banks.
But there are side-effects to the boom that may pose
difficulties for the country and its guardians in the former
Marxist Frelimo party.
Few jobs are being created beyond the narrow confines of
hydrocarbon development, and the surge in the country's metical
currency resulting from its gas prospects is hobbling
other more labour-intensive sectors such agriculture,
manufacturing and tourism.
"PRESIDENT WITH A HEART"
With the post-independence civil war now a distant memory
after a 1992 peace deal, ordinary Mozambicans - who earn on
average just $650 a year - are hungry for change.
"The war is gone and we are feeling the benefits of peace. I
believe there will be more changes in future, more schools, more
hospitals and more jobs," said 29-year-old Catija Mahomed, who
ekes out a living selling car parts on a dusty Maputo roadside.
"I'm not a mother yet but when I have a baby, I want him or
her to go to school and to grow up to be someone. Who knows -
perhaps even to be president?" she said.
Yet at Thursday's independence celebrations, which made much
of the need for national unity, officials from the opposition
Renamo party were conspicuous by their absence.
The party that was Frelimo's foe in the 15-year civil war
accuses its ruling counterpart of autocracy and narrow
self-interest and routinely boycotts parliament.
While a return to war is out of the question, Renamo has
stirred up trouble over the last two years with sporadic
guerrilla raids on roads and towns in its central heartlands
that at one point effectively divided the country.
Against this backdrop Nyusi - the first northern president -
has presented himself as a "leader with a heart." It's an image
that is gaining traction given the marked change of approach
from his predecessor Armando Guebuza, nicknamed "4x4" for his
steamrolling style.
Nyusi has also pushed for more openness from a notoriously
secretive administration. Just last week the finance minister
admitted in parliament that much of an $850 million bond
ear-marked for a state tuna-fishing fleet - Mozambique's first
foray into the international capital markets - had actually been
spent on maritime defence.
But with their eyes on billions of dollars from gas sales by
2025, Mozambicans are going to be demanding much more than just
transparency from Nyusi, who now carries all their hopes for a
prosperous future.
The country's leading independent daily newspaper Noticias
described Nyusi in an editorial on Thursday as having "room for
more than 20 million Mozambicans who are hopeful that their
desires and concerns will be addressed."
London-based Chatham House think-tank this week warned
however that the discovery of rich resources in a country was a
reason for caution.
"Despite the rhetoric, experience shows that - in general -
good things happen slowly, while bad things can happen very
fast," it said.
(Additional reporting by Manuel Macari; Editing by Sophie
Walker)