By Marina Lopes
| MAPUTO, April 5
MAPUTO, April 5 Four Mozambican police were
killed when armed members of the opposition Renamo party raided
a provincial station to try to free more than a dozen colleagues
arrested earlier in the week, police said on Friday.
Thursday's clash at Muxungue in the central province of
Sofala is one of the most serious outbreaks of political
violence in a decade in the war-scarred, mineral-rich southern
African nation, and bodes ill for elections due next year.
Police declined to comment other than to confirm the death
toll in the town, home to Renamo headquarters raided by police
on Wednesday.
Renamo security chief Osufo Madate said the retaliation
demonstrated the party's refusal to tolerate what it says is
oppression meted out by the ruling Frelimo party, its enemy in a
16-year post-independence civil war that ended in the early
1990s.
"For the past 20 years we have fought for peace and have
been repeatedly attacked and humiliated," Madate told Reuters.
"But since October 2012 we have changed our stance. If we
continue with our peaceful behaviour, it will mean the end of
us. From now on, whenever we are attacked, we will retaliate
adequately."
Political tensions have been rising since police killed two
men after storming Renamo offices in a northern town a year ago.
Renamo president Afonso Dhlakama briefly retreated to a camp
in the secluded Gorongosa Mountains in November, threatening to
set up a guerrilla training camp and kick off another war.
Although resumption of full hostilities is highly unlikely
given Frelimo's political and military dominance since a shaky
1992 truce, tensions are bound to worry foreign mining firms
exploring some of the world's largest untapped coal and natural
gas reserves.
Major investors include Italy's Eni, New
York-listed Anadarko, Brazil's Vale and
London-listed Rio Tinto.
Mozambique's offshore Rovuma gas field is believed to hold
150 trillion cubic feet of gas, enough to supply Germany,
Britain, France and Italy for 15 years.
(Editing by Ed Cropley)