* Armed opposition supporters attack police station
* Political tensions rising ahead of 2014 elections
(Adds analyst)
By Marina Lopes
MAPUTO, April 5 Mozambican opposition militiamen
killed four policemen in an attack on a provincial station to
try to free more than a dozen comrades arrested in a police raid
on their party headquarters, police said on Friday.
The Renamo opposition party confirmed its members carried
out the attack on Thursday in the town of Muxungue in the
central province of Sofala, home to the Renamo headquarters
which had been raided by police the previous day.
Party security chief Osufo Madate said it showed Renamo's
refusal to tolerate "oppression" by the ruling Frelimo party,
its enemy in a 16-year post-independence civil war in the
southern African country that ended in the early 1990s.
"For the past 20 years we have fought for peace and have
been repeatedly attacked and humiliated," Madate told Reuters.
"But since October 2012 we have changed our stance. If we
continue with our peaceful behaviour, it will mean the end of
us. From now on, whenever we are attacked, we will retaliate
adequately."
Police declined to comment other than to confirm the death
toll from Thursday's attack, which was one of the worst
outbreaks of political violence in a decade and an ill omen for
next year's elections.
Tensions have been rising since police killed two men after
storming Renamo offices in a northern town a year ago.
Renamo president Afonso Dhlakama briefly retreated into the
secluded Gorongosa Mountains in November, threatening to set up
a guerrilla training camp and kick off another war.
Although resumption of full hostilities is highly unlikely
given Frelimo's political and military dominance since a shaky
1992 truce, the tension will worry foreign mining firms
exploring huge untapped coal and natural gas reserves.
"This is not how the country will attract new investment,"
said Mozambican media commentator Fernando Lima.
"It is not possible for the country to maintain this spiral
of growth and foreign investment and have this type of news of
armed conflict and photographs of people bleeding."
Major investors in the former Portguuese colony include
Italy's Eni, New York-listed Anadarko, Brazil's
Vale and London-listed Rio Tinto.
Mozambique's offshore Rovuma gas field is believed to hold
150 trillion cubic feet of gas, enough to supply Germany,
Britain, France and Italy for 15 years.
