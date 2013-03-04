Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Mozambique has reopened the Sena railway line, the only available rail coal export route for mining giants Vale and Rio Tinto , following flooding along the tracks, state logistics group CFM said.
"We have sent a letter to the coal exporters last week that the line is open although they have yet to start sending trains," Sancho Junior, director of the Sena railway rehabilitation project, which falls under CFM, told Reuters. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Cropley)
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.