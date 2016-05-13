MAPUTO May 13 Mozambique's central bank left
its benchmark lending rate at 12.75 percent on Friday, its
monetary policy committee said on the bank's website.
The bank said it was concerned after donors suspended
financial assistance to the country as this would have a
negative impact on the state's budget and balance of payments.
Mozambique's admission of hidden debt to the International
Monetary Fund in April has hit cash inflows, with the World Bank
delaying approval of development loans while the United States
government is reviewing the $400 million it provides annually to
the cash-strapped country.
