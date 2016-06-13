MAPUTO, June 13 Mozambique's central bank lifted
its benchmark lending rate by 150 basis points to 14.25 percent
on Monday, its monetary policy committee said on the bank's
website.
The bank said it was concerned by the persistence of
inflationary and exchange rate pressures arising from the
suspension of foreign aid by international donors.
Mozambique in April admitted to the International Monetary
Fund that it had large of amounts hidden debt, causing numerous
funding organisations including the United States and the World
Bank to review loans to the cash-strapped country.
