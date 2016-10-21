MAPUTO Oct 21 Mozambique's central bank has lifted its benchmark lending rate by 600 basis points to 23.25 percent, its monetary policy committee said on Friday.

The Bank of Mozambique said in a statement the decision was taken to stabilise the exchange rate and tame high inflation, which quickened to 21.96 percent in August. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)