BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy to settle bankruptcy related claims
* On Jan 26, Co reached an agreement in principle with Silo Energy LLC - SEC filing
MAPUTO Dec 14 Mozambique's central bank left its benchmark lending rate at 23.25 percent on Wednesday, its governor Rogerio Zandamela said on Wednesday.
The decision comes a day after the International Monetary Fund cut its 2016 growth forecast for the southern African country by nearly half to 3.4 percent, saying it would require fiscal policy adjustments to pave the way for financial assistance and a recovery program.
BRASILIA, Jan 26 Canada has signaled it is willing to negotiate with Brazil to resolve a feud over funding for jet maker Bombardier Inc that threatens to turn into an international trade dispute, Brazilian Trade Minister Marcos Pereira said Thursday.
CHICAGO, Jan 26 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest construction and equipment maker, forecast 2017 profit sharply below analysts' estimates, hurt by sluggish demand in the construction and energy industries.